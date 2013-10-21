Sulphur man booked a second time on cruelty charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bond for Sulphur man, accused of juvenile cruelty, increased

Brandon L. Sullivan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brandon L. Sullivan (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Bond for a  Sulphur man arrested last week for the second time in recent months on cruelty to a juvenile charges is facing an increase in bond for violating conditions in a previous case, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on Monday, an officer with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force petitioned the court requesting a pick up order and an increase in bond for 32-year-old Brandon L. Sullivan.

Authorities, in the release, said the request was, "due to Sullivan's continuous violation of bond conditions stemming from his April 2011 arrest for creating/operation of a clandestine lab."

Sullivan was arrested Monday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge David Ritchie increased Sullivan's bond for his 2011 charge of creation/operation of clandestine lab at $100,000, 2012 charge of cruelty to a juvenile at $350,000, and 2013 charge of cruelty to a juvenile at $250,000, bringing his total bond to $700,000.

Sullivan was arrested Friday and booked on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. He is accused of hitting a 9-year-old and causing numerous bruises. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released one day later on a $2,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

Authorities said Sullivan was previously arrested on Sept. 6, 2012, after he was accused of using duct tape to tie up a 6-year-old's hands, wrists and ankles. He is also accused of putting duct tape around the victim's head. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile and released on a $3,500 bond set by Carter on Jan. 16, 2013.

Authorities said in April 2011, Sullivan was arrested following a search of his vehicle.

"Deputies conducted a search of his vehicle following a traffic stop and located several chemicals consistent with the creation or operation of a clandestine lab, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the CCC and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab; and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $5,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter in July 2011," the release states.

