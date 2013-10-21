Beware of internet breast milk sales

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Beware – human breast milk sold online could be a dangerous deal for children. A new study shows it can contain bacteria, including salmonella. We'll tell you why at least one pediatrics expert is saying these results are "pretty scary."

More good news for SOWELA as the school received a grant that will be used for workforce development scholarships.

Meanwhile, construction is underway over at McNeese on a new alumni pavilion. We'll tell you what's in store.

Also today, the airlines make a habit of offering us promotional bargains – one-time fares – like a carrot on a stick. We'll take a closer look at those promotions and why the airlines depend on them.

Plus, a dog in St. Louis is recovering at a shelter after being trapped in a sewer for days. We'll show you the painstaking effort it took for animal control to rescue him.

In weather, Ben says you'll notice increased cloud coverage and higher humidity today. He says we'll have a chance for a few showers this afternoon and evening, but the highest rainfall amounts will remain offshore. What about tomorrow and the rest of our work week? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

