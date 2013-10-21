Beware of internet breast milk sales - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beware of internet breast milk sales

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom

Beware – human breast milk sold online could be a dangerous deal for children. A new study shows it can contain bacteria, including salmonella. We'll tell you why at least one pediatrics expert is saying these results are "pretty scary."

More good news for SOWELA as the school received a grant that will be used for workforce development scholarships.

Meanwhile, construction is underway over at McNeese on a new alumni pavilion. We'll tell you what's in store.

Also today, the airlines make a habit of offering us promotional bargains – one-time fares – like a carrot on a stick. We'll take a closer look at those promotions and why the airlines depend on them.

Plus, a dog in St. Louis is recovering at a shelter after being trapped in a sewer for days. We'll show you the painstaking effort it took for animal control to rescue him.

In weather, Ben says you'll notice increased cloud coverage and higher humidity today. He says we'll have a chance for a few showers this afternoon and evening, but the highest rainfall amounts will remain offshore. What about tomorrow and the rest of our work week? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

