SOWELA awarded $80K grant for workforce development

SOWELA Technical Community College is the recipient of an $80,000 grant from Capital One for workforce development scholarships, according to a news release from SOWELA.

School officials said students seeking high demand jobs as machinists and welders in SWLA have the opportunity to enroll in SOWELA's 24-week workforce development program with scholarship assistance provided by Capital One Bank. The students receiving the scholarship assistance must first complete a life-skills class, officials said.

"The generous support from Capital One Bank is truly an innovative solution in opening the door for low- to moderate-income students," said Dr. Neil Aspinwall, Chancellor. "Federal financial aid is typically only available for credit courses in two-year and four-year degree programs. People seeking skills training in non-credit courses such as welding and machining are not eligible for financial aid through traditional means. As a result of the scholarship support from Capital One Bank, our non-credit machining and welding programs at SOWELA are available to the individuals who need it the most."

Officials said the first class of 14 machinists and five millwrights started Sept. 23 in the newly opened machining facility at SOWELA. Two more classes in machining and welding will be offered during the evening hours beginning Nov. 4.

For more information about SOWELA and its programs; visit www.sowela.edu.

