Suspects sought in Lafayette home invasion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspects sought in Lafayette home invasion

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two suspects are sought in a Lafayette home invasion case.

According to a news release from Lafayette Police, the home invasion happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Carondelet. 

Police say according to the victims, two black males forced their way into the home wearing masks and armed with handguns. Authorities said the suspects demanded money. 

"The male victim received a laceration to the head when one of the suspects struck him with the handgun. The female victim's arm was injured as she was forced out of one of the interior rooms. A juvenile in the home was tied up by the suspects. The suspect fled the residence with a small amount of cash," the release states.

Those with information in the case can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. 

