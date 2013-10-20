Sportsmen for the Hungry hosts annual food drive

The Sportsmen for the Hungry organization, in affiliation with Hunters for the Hungry, held its annual food collection drive on Sunday in Lake Charles.

The event was started in 2001 by the late Dr. John Foret. Now, his family carries on the annual tradition, only missing two years due to hurricanes.

For three hours on Sunday, the organization collected frozen meats and fish, canned foods, paper goods and other non-perishable items.

All of the food collected goes directly to Abraham's Tent, a non-profit organization that provides food to the poor and less fortunate in Lake Charles.

This year, the Forets collected food to fill all of their ice chests halfway before the event was over. Organizer Sally Foret said that has never happened before.

