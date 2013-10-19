Results for Saturday elections in SWLA

The votes are in, and here are the complete but unofficial results for elections in Allen, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes:

Allen Parish

Dawn Perkins (Democrat) won Justice of the Peace for Ward 3 with 60.43 percent of the votes. Miranda "Mandy" Fontenot (Democrat) garnered 39.57 percent.

Beauregard

The Parishwide School District will be allowed to levy a 21.35 mills tax for 10 years on eligible property after a measure was passed with 72.30 percent voting "YES."

Road District 1-A will NOT be able to levy a 24.36 mills tax over 10 years on eligible property after the measure failed to pass, with 54.33 percent voting "NO."

Fire Protection District No. 1 will continue a 4.97 mills tax for 10 years after a measure was passed with 74.69 percent voting "YES."

Jefferson Davis

Carolyn K. Simon (Democrat) will serve as Councilman for District A in the City of Jennings after winning 52.26 percent of the vote. Rogeous "Randy" Lawdins (Democrat) received 47.74 percent of votes.

Janet M. Jones (Democrat) will serve as Councilman for District D in the City of Jennings after receiving 42.27 percent of the vote. Anthony "Coach" Leblanc (Democrat) received 40.72 percent and Wilton Journet Sr. (Democrat) 17.01 percent of votes.

Road District 10 of Wards 1, 2, and 3 will continue a 11.33 mills tax for 10 years, after 66.67 percent voted "YES" for the measure.

Road District 12 of Wards 6, 7, and 8 will continue a 10.94 mills tax for 10 years, after 70.07 percent of voters approved the measure by voting "YES."

Fire Protection District 1 will continue a 10.49 mills tax for 10 years, after 71.79 percent of voters approved the measure by voting "YES."

Fire Protection District 3 will levy a 3.59 mills tax for 10 years, after 69.07 percent of voters approved the measure by voting "YES."



Fire Protection District 4 will continue a 5 mills tax for 10 years, after 79.61 percent voted "YES" for the measure.

Fire Protection District 5 will levy a 10 mills tax for 10 years, after 76.42 percent of voters approved the measure by voting "YES."



Broadmore Gravity Drainage District will levy a 8.8 mills tax for 10 years, after 80 percent voted "YES" for the measure.

Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District will levy a 6.7 mills tax for 10 years, after 77.67 percent of voters approved the measure by voting "YES."



Gravity Drainage District 9 will levy a 9.21 mills tax for 10 years, after voters approved the measure with 66.67 percent voting "YES."

Gravity Sub-Drainage District "A" of Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of Jefferson Davis Parish will levy a 11.39 mills tax for 10 Years, after 80 percent voted "YES" for the measure.

Vernon Parish



"Joe" Simmons (Democrat) will serve as Constable Justice of the Peace for Ward 3, after winning 60.07 percent of the vote. Allen "Shane" Jeane (Democrat) brought in 39.93 percent of votes.



David Delrie, Republican will serve as Chief of Police for the Village of Simpson after winning 67.36 percent of the vote. Houston "Tully" Burns Jr. (No Party) earned 32.64 percent.



Road District 7 will levy a 7.38 mills tax for 10 years, after voters approved the measure with 55.12 percent voting "YES."

Road District 7 will levy a 2.95 mills tax for 10 years, after voters approved the measure with 52.46 percent voting yes.

