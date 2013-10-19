Thousands attend 2013 Ethel Precht Breast Cancer walk

The color pink is more than just a color. The Lake Charles Civic Center was filled with people wearing their favorite shade of pink to support the fight against cancer for the 2013 Ethel Precht Breast Cancer 3K walk on Saturday.



Family and friends of local breast cancer fighters and survivors, along with supports, were all in attendance bright and early. Most were there to support but much like Jenni Beeler, a local breast cancer fighter, she's hunting for a cure.

"This is my fourth time fighting," said Beeler. "It's stage four cancer. Treatable but not curable."

Much like Beeler, thousands gathered around the steps of the civic center to honor those who are fighting and those who survived breast cancer. Beeler said Precht has helped her with her fight.

"I'm a part of Ms. Ethel's support group," said Beeler. "She has helped me financially. This is a wonderful experience for everybody. If you haven't come out, it's great."

She also said Precht has been a true inspiration.

"She is a wonderful person inside and out," said Beeler. "Once you get to know her, I mean she's a very sweet lady."

Family and friends who took part in the 3K walk or run were greeted with cheers and chants at the finish line. All with the help of local high school cheerleaders. The event also included health booths, free food and tons of gifts and prizes. But none of it would've been possible without Ethel Precht herself. Precht said she couldn't be more grateful.

"To think that people got up this morning with it raining," said Precht. "I can't tell anyone how it really feels."

The Ethel Precht HOPE Breast Cancer Foundation received donations from local businesses and schools, including over $5,000 raised by Sam Houston High School.

When asked what her favorite moment, Precht said it's indescribable.

"When I walked up on the stairs," said Precht. "And you can not see any grass because of the people. It's just the most awesome feeling and humbling feeling in the world."

