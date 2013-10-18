Calcasieu schools work to eliminate bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, but Calcasieu Parish schools are not taking steps toward prevention just this month.

"This year, there seems to be more of an increase because bullying seems to be the new buzz word," said Sulphur High School Principal, Keith Bonin.

Bullying is not taken lightly at Sulphur High School.

"If it's happening in a certain area, then we make sure we have people there to monitor in between classes," said Bonin.

While Sulphur employees are trained to handle different situations, the majority happens online.

"We try to sit students down and tell them what you put out there, you can never take it back," said Bonin.

Last year, the state of Louisiana passed Act 861. The act tells schools how to properly report and investigate incidents.

"It defined exactly what bullying is," said Public Information Officer for Calcasieu Parish School Board, Kirby Smith. "It talks about repetition and specific harassment behavior."

Act 861 also provides incident reports for schools to fill out.

And Bonin said Sulphur High School will continue to work to prevent this nationwide problem.

"It's a daily fight, but we're going to keep fighting the fight because we want every kid to be safe," said Bonin.

Bonin said the school has an open door policy for students wanting to report anything.

The school board recently held a round table discussion with school counselors.

At the discussion, they listened to daily problems Calcasieu schools face and discussed how they could better deal with these issues.

Bonin and school board officials both said help from parents is very important.

