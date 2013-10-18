SWLA Weekend Guide

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond.

Events will include the Ragley Heritage & Timber Festival in Ragley, the Cal-Cam Fair in Sulphur, the Gulf Brew 2013 in Lafayette as well as the Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade, and a zombie pub crawl in Leesville.

Lake Charles:

Guest artist jazz recital: Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Squires Theatre in the Shearman Fine Arts Center on the McNeese State University campus. Italian jazz drummer Andrea Marcelli, Houston saxophonist Woody Witt and local jazz bassist/band director/McNeese alumnus Jay Ecker will perform. For more information, call 337-475-5000 or visit www.mcneese.edu.

Facebook 101: Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Adults will explore the basics of Facebook. Attendees must have already created a Facebook account before attending. Please call the library if you need help. Registration is required. For more information, call 721-7116 or visit http://calcasieulibrary.org/.

Homemade Mini Hurricane Lamps, Part 1: Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Epps Memorial Library, located at 1320 North Simmons St. Adults will create small hurricane lamps using finished candles, glass jars and mortar. Registration is required. For more information, call 721-7090 or visit http://calcasieulibrary.org/.

Meals prepared by the McNeese Meal Club: Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Gayle Annex Food Services Lab behind Gayle Hall. Meals will be prepared by students in the Quantity Food Production course Dates and menus include: Red beans with pork sausage on Oct. 24, Chicken biryani on Oct. 31, Fish fillet with etouffee sauce on Nov. 7, Meatloaf with a chipotle glaze on Nov. 14 and Roasted turkey on Nov. 21. Tickets are $8.50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis. For tickets or more information, contact Eljeana Quebedeaux at equebedeaux@mcneese.edu or call 475-5690 or 475-5700.

Presentation by author: Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. Christine Smith and her husband, Captain Jeffery Smith, will present a multi-media presentation on Alaskan travel and wooden boat restoration, based on their numerous travels to Alaska and Christine's book, More Faster Backwards: Rebuilding David B. Refreshments will be provided after the lecture concludes, and the Smiths will be available to answer questions. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Central Library at 337-721-7118 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.

Faculty/guest recital: Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 812 Kirkman St. in Lake Charles. The free concert, offered by the McNeese State University Department of Performing Arts will feature soprano Dr. Carol Lines and mezzo-soprano Sarah Callahan. They will be assisted by Dr. Judy Hand, on flute, and Dr. Lina Morita, on piano. For more information, call the McNeese Department of Performing at 475-5028.

"Understanding Your Credit Report" seminar: Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in Room 228 of Farrar Hall on the McNeese State University Campus. Claire Loup, an economic and financial education specialist at the New Orleans branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Ga., will serve as guest speaker at this free event. For more information, call 337-475-5432 or email dwhatley@mcneese.edu.

DeRidder:

5th Annual Halloween Hustle 5K and Zombie Gleaux Run/Walk: Oct. 26 beginning at 6:45 p.m. at BeauCARE, Inc., located at 628 High School Drive in DeRidder. Registration will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at BeauCARE. Pre registration is also available. Forms may be picked up at BeauCARE or requested via email at info@beaucares.org or www.beaucares.org. Paper forms may be mailed to P.O. Box 1779, DeRidder, LA, 70634. Pre-registration is $20. Registration after Oct. 18 is $25. Those who pre-register will receive a T-shirt for the event. For more information, call 337-462-2273.

Eunice:

Jackie Caillier, Ivy Dugas & the Cajun Cousins: Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. Emcee will be Ray Landry. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Florien:

Halloween events at Hodges Gardens: Oct. 26 at the facility, located at 1000 Hodges Loop in Florien. Activities will include trick-or-treating at the main gardens from 5 to 6 p.m. for children ages 12 and under. The film "Hotel Transylvania" will be shown by the lake at 6 p.m., with concessions available on-site. Participants should bring lawn chairs or other seating. A Haunted Garden Tour will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. for ages 9 and up. Regular entrance fees apply. For more information, call 318-586-3523.

Jennings:

5th Annual Yellow Rails & Rice Festival: Oct. 23-27 in Jennings. The festival aims to provide a unique view of the bird in its habitat and to provide birders and farmers with a better understanding of the bird's role in the ecosystem. The festival will include several field days with assistance from local agencies who study and manage the birds. Also included are sessions of live music and Cajun cooking at venues on Jennings, Crowley and Thornwell.

Festival attendees are invited to attend other exploratory ventures, including kayak tours and trips to museums and wildlife conservation areas not on the festival itinerary. Groups will tour the Louisiana State University Museum of Natural Science, the White Lake Wetland Conservation Area, Sweet Lake, Kisatchie National Forest and Lake Martin. The full schedule is available HERE.

For those who wish to view Yellow Rails in rice fields, a caravan will meet at the Thornwell Warehouse Association each morning of the festival and drive out to rice fields to view harvesting activities, weather permitting. To register for festival activities, click HERE.

Fine Wine & Dine Fall Fundraiser: Oct. 24 in the Fine Arts Gallery at the Zigler Art Museum, located at 411 Clara St. in Jennings. Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:45 p.m. There is a $100 donation per plate. For more information, call 337-824-0114.

Lafayette:

Spooktacular Halloween: Oct. 19 and 25-26 at the Children's Museum of Acadiana, located at 201 E Congress St. in Lafayette. Events will include holiday activities for children, such as "Witches Brew," "Mr. Bones and Friends," Spooky Mart" and more. Admission is $9 per person with $1 off of admission for visitors dressed in full costume. A costume contest will be held each night of the event. For more information, visit http://childrensmuseumofacadiana.org/home.

Gulf Brew 2013: Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lafayette Horse Farm. The event will feature local brews, live music and food. Tickets are $30 for general admission or $15 for non-tasting, designated drivers. VIP tickets are available for $75, and tickets for the early bird tasting session to be held at 5 p.m. prior to the event are $50. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter.To purchase tickets, click HERE or call 337-233-7060 or visit the ACA Box Office at 101 W. Vermilion St. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Masterwork Concert No. 2: Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, located at 1 373 S College Rd. in Lafayette. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform "Legacy of the Atchafalaya" with guest artists the Harlem Quartet. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com. For more information, call 337-232-4277 or visit http://www.acadianasymphony.org/.

Bayou Vermilion Festival & Boat Parade: Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vermilionville in Lafayette. Activities will include the display of antique boats, a discussion among boat owners in the South, a preview of the film "The Mind of the Maker," and a panel discussion on Louisiana boat building techniques. There will also be a screening of "The Pirogue Maker," as well as children's activities and guided tours. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band will perform from 1 to 4 p.m. A full schedule of events is available HERE. Admission to the festival is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and free for children ages 6 and under.

Louisiana Crossroads concert series: All performances will be held at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, located at 101 W. Vermilion St. in Lafayette. Dates and times are as follows: Marc Broussard with Roddie Romero & special guests on Oct. 24-25 at 7:30 p.m.; Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue on Dec. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m.; The Good & Young with the Savioe Family Bands on Nov. 21-22 at 7:30 p.m.; Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue on March 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.; James Hunter Six & special guests on April 10-11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Los Lobos with Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars on May 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, including ticket pricing, visit http://www.acadianacenterforthearts.org/ and click on the "LA Crossroads" tab.

Science Meets Art Festival: Oct. 25-26 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Lawrence Krauss, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist, will serve as the keynote speaker. The festival is free and open to the public and will be held at two locations. It begins Friday evening at the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise, in the University's Research Park, at 537 Cajundome Blvd. On Saturday, events will be held simultaneously at LITE and at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd. For more information about the festival, visit smart.louisiana.edu or www.facebook.com/ULSMART2013.

Boo Bayou Fall Carnival: Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vermilionville in Lafayette. Activities will include trick-or-treating, games, cooking demonstrations and picture stations. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for students and free for children ages 3 and under. For more information, call 337-233-4077.

2nd Annual ZombieWalk: Oct. 26 in downtown Lafayette. The event is free to participants, who may dress in costume, and spectators are encouraged to join in. The rules of the event will be announced on the lawn of Parc Sans Souci at 4:30 p.m., with the walk beginning at 6 p.m. An after party will be held at the park following the walk. The event will feature live music from Yakk and Bearfighter and a costume contest. Food vendors will be present. All proceeds benefit the Lafayette Science Museum. For more information, call 337-291-5544.

Leesville:

Zombie pub crawl: Oct. 19 beginning at 8 p.m. in Leesville. Participants will meet up at VFW Post 3106 and will be shuttled by van to Zydeco, Ciao Club, Foxhole, Paradise, the Spot and Froens. Designated drivers will be provided. Those who provide their own rides are also welcome to participate and follow the shuttle vans. Participants may register for the event at the Joseph Sisters Gallery, located at 406 C, South Third St. in Leesville. Participants are asked for a $10 donation to ride. Donations will go toward the Wounded Warriors Project.

Louisiana State Soap Box Derby Championship: Oct. 26 on 3rd St. in downtown Leesville. Check-in and inspections begin at 8 a.m. with practice time trials lasting from 8 to 10 a.m. The races begin at 10 a.m., and spectators are welcome. Participants will be broken into categories based on age. There is a $10 entry fee to participate in the race. An awards ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given for sportsmanship, workmanship, original body design, paint and decals, the top racer in each age category and a grand champion. For more information, including race rules and regulations, call 337-208-6580 or click HERE.

Orange, Texas:

"Exploration and Discovery" Lecture Series: October and November at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. Three lectures are scheduled, including "The China Connection... the Plants, People and Plans of an Emerging Horticultural Giant" on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m., "Charles Darwin and His Revolutionary Idea" on Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m., and "Exploring for Native Plants: Lessons from Nature for the Garden" on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. All lectures will be held in the Discovery Theater on the grounds of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. Space is limited, and an RSVP with advance payment is required. Pre-payment will serve as the RSVP for these lectures and can be made at the Shangri La admission window during regular business hours or pay by phone with a credit card by calling 409-670-9113. Call 409-670-9799 for more details.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast": Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lutcher Theatre, located at 707 Main St. in Orange, Texas. The show is 2 hours and 40 minutes long with an intermission. Tickets range from $35 to $65. Tickets are available HERE. For more information, call the box office at 409-886-5535 or email boxoffice@lutcher.org.

Scarecrow Festival: through Nov. 9 at Shangri La Botanical Garden and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. Local businesses, schools, churches, families, groups and individuals have provided the unique scarecrow designs and exhibits. Throughout the festival, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow as well as guess the weight of a giant pumpkin on display in the garden. Prizes for the most popular scarecrows will be awarded at Shangri La's Autumn Fair, the conclusion of the Scarecrow Festival, on Nov. 9. For more information, visit www.shangrilagardens.org.

Ragley:

Ragley Heritage & Timber Festival: Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Historical Square in Ragley. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Quilters, spinners, craftsmen and mechanics will have their work on display. Events will include a silent auction, train rides and a magic show for children, balloon animals, a bounce house and wagon rides. Food and craft vendors will be present. Performers will include the Beauregard Community Band, the Ramblin' Cajuns, Elyse Mae Sonnier, the Arenos, and the Mark Reeves Band. For more information, call 337-725-3324.

Rayne:

Rayne In Pink: Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Depot Square on the Rayne Frog Festival Fairgrounds. The event will support breast cancer awareness. The event will include a silent auction, a raffle for a bicycle, free food, live music and door prizes. The Sisters of A&O 21st Century Club are hosting the event, which is open to the public. All proceeds of the day will be donated to Komen of Acadiana, and Miles Peret Center of Lafayette.

Sulphur:

Cal-Cam Fair: through Oct. 21 at the Cal-Cam Fairgrounds, located at 923 Lewis St. in Sulphur. Activities will include a pageant, live music, carnival rides and games, as well as a parade on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. A full schedule of events is available at http://www.calcamfair.com/2012-schedule/. For more information, call 527-9371.

For other Halloween events scheduled in Southwest Louisiana, visit our SWLA Halloween events page.

