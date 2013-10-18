Lake Charles men booked in July shooting incident

A Lake Charles man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in a July shooting on Susan Street.

Police say two men shot at each other. They missed, but a stray bullet struck a home.

Desmond General, 27, was booked on attempted second-degree murder and other firearm charges. He is a convicted felon. His bond was set at $725,000.

Isiah Hardy, 26, also of Lake Charles, was booked on charges of illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities. His bond was set at $50,000.

