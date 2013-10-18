CPSO to conduct sex offender address verifications during Halloween

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Compliance and Awareness Unit (CAP Unit) and the CPSO Warrants Division will be making contact with registered sex offenders in Calcasieu Parish to remind them that they cannot wear masks or give candy to children during Halloween.

Offenders were also given an orange sign to post on their residence stating, "NO CANDY AT THIS RESIDENCE."

During actual trick-or-treating hours on Halloween, authorities said they will be monitoring offenders, assuring that they are adhering to the restrictions and requirements.

Authorities said they will also continue to conduct address verifications of registered child predators throughout Calcasieu to ensure registered sex offenders are in compliance with state laws regulating residency and identification.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.