‘Hate Violence’ event set Saturday in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A group of young people have organized a "Hate Violence Movement" rally in the City of Lake Charles for Southwest Louisiana residents.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Lock Park in Lake Charles.

Organizers say the goal is to shift the focus of violence into a passion for the arts.

There will be speakers, music, art activities and more.

Keith Honore, an organizer, said the concept came after several violent incidents within the city.

"The purpose of this movement is to increase awareness of violence within our community and consequently, decrease the occurrence of violence," Honore said.

Honore said the event will center on issues like domestic violence, bullying (interpersonal and cyber), gang violence, rapes and homicides.

"Through this movement, we plan to refocus our youth's attention away from violence by implementing extracurricular activities such as an essay contest and a competition of the arts – dance, music, art," he added.

For more information, including contest details and rules, visit https://www.facebook.com/HateViolenceLC or e-mail HateViolencelc@gmail.com.

You can also call (337) 526-9148.

