Fort Polk man sentenced on sex charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fort Polk man sentenced on sex charge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Fort Polk man has been sentenced on a sex charge in federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 20-year-old Antwon M. Sewell was sentenced Oct. 3 by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to 15 months in prison with five years of supervised release for committing abusive sexual contact with two minors.

Finley said Sewell pleaded guilty on June 13.

"According to evidence presented in court, Sewell was at a party taking place at an unoccupied residence on the Fort Polk Military base on July 18, 2012. While at the party, he had sexual contact with a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old girl at different times that night. He admitted to providing alcohol to the minors attending the party," Finley said.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.

