Sulphur man booked on weapons charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man booked on weapons charge

Robert B. Simmons (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Robert B. Simmons (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man is accused of stealing firearms, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Robert B. Simmons, 26, was arrested Thursday following a report filed two days earlier regarding a theft from a home on Houston River Road.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner who said she found two firearms missing, including a shotgun and rifle.

Simmons is accused of pawning the firearms at a local pawn shop for cash weeks prior.

"When questioned by detectives, Simmons confirmed he stole the two firearms from the victim's home and then sold them to local pawn shop for cash," Myers said.

Simmons was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft of a firearm.  His bond is still pending.

Myers said the two stolen firearms were recovered and returned to the victim.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

