Mother, daughter sentenced in bank robberies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Evie Mearlene Herrin and Amelia Darci Crew (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Evie Mearlene Herrin and Amelia Darci Crew (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A mother and daughter who robbed banks in Kinder and Sulphur have been sentenced in federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, Evie Bowin Herrin, 58, of Kirbyville, Texas, and her daughter, Amelia Darci Crew, 31, of Cleveland, Texas, were sentenced Oct. 3 by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi for conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Finley said Herrin received 86 months in prison, and Crew received 51 months in prison. They both received three years of supervised release.

Herrin was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $17,730 restitution. They pleaded guilty on June 27.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, the defendants admitted to stealing $17,730 from banks in Louisiana and Texas.

"Herrin admitted to entering three banks wearing a disguise. After entering the banks, Herrin would point what looked like a handgun at a teller and present the teller with a note saying to hand over strapped bundles of 100 and 20 dollar bills or she would shoot the bank employees. Herrin left each bank in a car driven by Crew," Finley said.

Finley said the robberies happened on Feb. 13, 2012 at an Iberia Bank in Kinder; Feb. 28, 2012 at a Citizens National Bank in Henderson, Texas, and March 15, 2012 at a MidSouth Bank in Sulphur.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kinder, Sulphur, and Henderson, Texas police departments investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel prosecuted the case.

