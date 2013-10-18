Millions approved for SWLA in capital outlay construction projects

The Louisiana State Bond Commission approved millions of dollars Thursday for Southwest Louisiana.

The following is a list of project signed off on, according to a news release:

$1 million in funding for infrastructure improvements towards economic development, planning and construction with a $3 million local match in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $6 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total cost of $10 million;

$1 million in funding for a wastewater treatment plant in Lake Charles, planning and construction with a $4.195 million local match in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $8.53 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $9.53 million;

$905,000 in funding for land acquisition and rehabilitation of the existing bulkhead at the West Calcasieu Port, planning and construction with a $1.305 million local match in Calcasieu Parish;

$835,000 in funding for a regional consolidated jail facility, planning and construction in Jefferson Davis Parish and an additional $9.165 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $10 million;

$500,000 in funding for the Health and Human Performance Education Complex at McNeese State University, planning and construction in Calcasieu Parish with an additional $20.88 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $21.38 million;

$500,000 in funding for a new administration building at the Port of Lake Charles, planning and construction with a $1.5 million local match in Calcasieu Parish;

$500,000 in funding for new construction or renovations to the Louisiana Technical College Morgan Smith Campus, planning and construction in Jefferson Davis Parish and an additional $9.85 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $10.35 million;

$425,000 in funding for a new water well in Westlake, planning and construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$400,000 in funding for renovations to the Lake Charles Boston Stadium, planning and construction in Calcasieu Parish;

$350,000 in funding for a new Air Cargo facility at the Chennault Industrial Airpark, planning and construction with a $1.1 million local match in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $2.75 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $3.1 million;

$260,000 in funding for a new Aviation hangar and Ground Support Equipment facility at the Chennault Industrial Airpark, planning and construction with a $1 million local match in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $1.825 million in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $2.085 million;

$250,000 in funding for the dredging of Berth 8 at City Docks at the Port of Lake Charles, planning and construction with a $1 million local match in Calcasieu Parish;

$225,000 in funding for a sewerage pump station and aeration system improvements in Merryville, planning and construction in Beauregard Parish;

$150,000 in funding for the police and emergency response facility in Westlake, planning and construction with a $800,000 local match in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $850,000 in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $1 million; and



$100,000 in funding North and South turning lanes on Hwy. 397 at Farmers Rice Mill, planning and construction in Calcasieu Parish and an additional $300,000 in future Priority 5 funding for a total investment of $400,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.