Friday crash claims life of elderly Lake Arthur woman

ACADIA PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An 82-year-old Lake Arthur woman died in an early morning accident on Friday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Killed was Gloria Pousson, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved.

Troopers say it happened on La. 100 at La. 91 in Acadia Parish.

According to troopers, at 7:50 a.m., 57-year-old Gary Daigle, of Church Point, was driving a 2007 Dodge truck west on La. 100 approaching La. 91. 

Troopers said a 2004 Ford SUV, driven by 55-year-old Elizabeth Scott, of Iota, was traveling east on La. 100 approaching Daigle.

Troopers said for reasons still under investigation, Daigle turned left into the path of Scott's vehicle, and struck her passenger side. 

Daigle was not restrained and was not injured in the crash. Scott was restrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. 

Pousson was a passenger in Scott's vehicle. Troopers said she was restrained but sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner.   

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, however, troopers obtained toxicology samples and they will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

