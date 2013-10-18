Town Hall meeting on Agent Orange set Saturday

A town hall meeting on the legacy of exposure to Agent Orange on Vietnam veterans is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 1 in Lake Charles.

Vietnam veterans, wives of deceased veterans, along with children and grandchildren, are invited to attend to get some possible answers on ongoing health issues.

Health problems may be associated with exposure to Agent Orange and other chemicals used in the Vietnam War.

Organizers hope to educate and inform about past and future health issues for veterans and their families.

The post is located at 1530 Ninth Street in Lake Charles, near Second Avenue.

