2013 McNeese homecoming king, queen and court announced

The following is a news release from McNeese State University:

Colten Miller, a marketing senior from Lake Charles, and Leah Moore, a nursing senior from Welsh, have been named as McNeese's 2013 Homecoming King and Queen. The royal pair and court will be presented during the McNeese vs. Sam Houston State University game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Cowboy Stadium.

Other court members to be presented during halftime ceremonies are: Andrew Armand, Lake Charles, Jacqueline Clark, Lake Charles, Leighton Falcon, Shreveport, and Bryan Nash, Lake Charles, seniors; Kamon Ange, Westlake, Heather Morrissey, Moss Bluff, Kalyn Scott, Lake Charles, and Matthew Thibodeaux, Central, juniors; Dalton Hinton, Moss Bluff, and Truclinh Truong, Lake Charles, sophomores; and Shelby Cudd, Moss Bluff, and Gabriel Fontenot, Elton, freshmen.

Miller, son of Chris and Avonna Miller, is president of Rotaract, fundraising chairman of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and program coordinator of Student Union Board. He was nominated by Blue & Gold Peerleaders and Rotaract.

Moore, daughter of Robert and Jacqui Moore, is a Blue & Gold Peerleader and a member of Phi Mu sorority and Students for Life. She was nominated by Blue & Gold Peerleaders.

Armand, son of Andy and Mary Diane Armand, is majoring in nursing. He is president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and of SUB and a member of Honors College. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.

Clark, daughter of Troy and Faye Clark, is majoring in health and human performance. She is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, program coordinator for SUB and a Blue & Gold Peerleader. She was nominated by Alpha Delta Pi.

Falcon, daughter of Scot and Melonie Falcon, is majoring in nursing. She is president of Phi Mu sorority. She was nominated by Phi Mu.

Nash, son of Pete Nash and Ginger Moss, is majoring in general business administration. He is a Blue & Gold Peerleader, side events chair for St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn and a member of the Student Government Association judicial committee. He was nominated by St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn.

Ange, son of Sam and Evette Ange, is majoring in management. He is president of Newman Club, a Blue & Gold Peerleader and a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. He was nominated by Blue & Gold Peerleaders.

Morrissey, daughter of Joe and Debbie Morrissey, is majoring in marketing and management. She is Phi director of Phi Mu sorority, a Blue and Gold Peerleader and treasurer for Rotaract. She was nominated by Phi Mu and Rotaract.

Scott, daughter of Dennis and Cyndy Scott, is majoring in civil engineering. She is a member of SGA and Student Alumni Ambassadors and program coordinator of SUB. She was nominated by SUB.

Thibodeaux, son of Wayne and Theresa Thibodeaux, is majoring in management. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and punter for the football team. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.

Hinton, son of Dean Hinton and Nancy Simmons, is majoring in nursing. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a Blue & Gold Peerleader. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha.

Truong, daughter of Tom Truong and Phuong Tran, is majoring in marketing. She is a Blue & Gold Peerleader and a member of the cheerleading squad and Phi Mu sorority. She was nominated by Blue & Gold Peerleaders.

Cudd, daughter of David and Tracy Cudd, is majoring in marketing. She is a member of Phi Mu sorority, SUB and St. Jude Up ‘til Dawn. She was nominated by Phi Mu.

Fontenot, son of Timothy and Francine Fontenot, is majoring in agricultural education. He is a member of SUB and pledge class external vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was nominated by Rotaract.