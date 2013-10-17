MSU holds homecoming parade - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MSU holds homecoming parade

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

If you ran into a traffic block Thursday evening on Ryan Street, it was probably because McNeese State University was in the midst of their homecoming parade.

Hundreds came out for the parade in support of their cowboys and candy.

The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. and when it got dark, floats turned on their lights.

Many had signs reflecting this year's theme "Cowboy Strong."

Sixty-five different student and community organizations participated in the parade, including everyone from royalty to Greek life and even the marching band.

Police reopened Ryan Street by sections as the parade passed by.

The parade lasted about 45 minutes and by the end the streets were lined with everything from candy to beads and much more.

A pep rally and fireworks show sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association and Christus St. Patrick Hospital ended the night at Cowboy stadium.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Here is information from McNeese State University:

The homecoming float competition winners are:

University Large Division:

First place—Alpha Delta Pi Sorority

Second place—McNeese Radiologic Technology Organization

Third place—Kappa Sigma Fraternity

University Small Division:

First place—Student Art Association

Second place—Cowboys for Christ

Third place—Athletic Training Society

Community Large Division:

First place—Axiall Corp.

Second place—S.J. Welsh 6th grade cheerleaders

Third place—Accessory Zone

Community Small Division:

First place—Domino's Pizza

Second place—Breast Cancer

Third place—Harbor Hospice

