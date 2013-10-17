Local theatre provides blind with better movie experience - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local theatre provides blind with better movie experience

(Source: MGN Online/2012 Massanutten Pictures) (Source: MGN Online/2012 Massanutten Pictures)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A local movie theatre is providing the blind and visually impaired with a new way to enjoy movies.

It was the full experience for members of the Lake Area chapter of the National Federation of the Blind.

And for Cathy Miller, it was a special moment to share with her best friend.

"It was just so nice sitting right beside my husband and enjoying the same show he did," said Miller.

The United Artists Theatre in Lake Charles now has a batch of audio description receivers.

The unique technology allows people who can't see to get an audio description.

"I wear the earphones and the voice narrative tells me what's going on screen," said Miller.

The receivers are extremely specific. Anyone who can't see can know exactly what's happening during the movie.

"It says things like, ‘Ted closes the door'," said Barrow.

And at the end of the movie, the device and theatre got the thumbs up.

"I feel like I can engage more in the movie now then if I did not have this device," said Barrow.

And Miller said she just wants everyone to enjoy the same noteworthy moment she did.

"Come to the movies now," said Miller. "You can enjoy a movie now and you don't have to wonder what's going on."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

