Fort Polk to hold Heritage Days this weekend

Fort Polk will honor "heritage families," those who were forced to move from Fort Polk and Peason Ridge areas during World War II in order to establish Fort Polk and its training areas.

The seventh annual "Heritage Days" will be held Oct. 25-27 at Fort Polk.

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk are hosting the event, which will feature family booths with pictures and heirlooms, cemetery tours, demonstrations, seminars, children's activities and more.

Events begin on Friday at the Main Post Chapel. A social hour and booth viewing will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Seminars will include Edible Native Plants at 5 p.m., headstone cleaning at 5:30 p.m. and genealogy at 6 p.m.

Events continue Saturday at the chapel with registration at 7:30 a.m., a welcome address at 9 a.m., a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m., and guided tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be three guided tours: the first will visit Merritt Cemetery, and the second will visit the Holly Springs and Smith/Maddox cemeteries. The third will cover the Zion Hill, Davis, Brack, Haymon-Waston and Mill Creek cemeteries.

Self-guided tours will be offered on both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to check in and out at the same check station and are advised to keep an eye out for hunters or to wear bright orange, because the downrange will be open, and it is hunting season.



Check stations will be located at the Artillery Road gate and Holly Springs Cemetery for the Main Post and at the Cantonment and Hornbeck Gate at Peason Ridge.

In order to access Fort Polk, at least one person per vehicle must have a DoD ID card. All other passengers must have current, state-issued IDs. DoD ID cards may be obtained at the Visitor Control Center on Entrance Road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must be registered with the Heritage Program in order to obtain a DoD ID card.

All activities are open to the public. For more information, call 337-531-6011.



