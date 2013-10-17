Hearing in Mississippi could shed light on missing LC woman case

A hearing is set Friday in a Gulfport, Miss., courtroom to decide the fate of a case that may be linked to a missing Lake Charles woman.

A coroner in Hancock County, Miss., suspects that the remains of a Jane Doe killed in an accident in 1998 may belong to Nelda Hardwick.

She was reported missing by her family in Lake Charles nearly 20 years ago.

A judge is being asked to decide whether to give permission to exhume the body buried in Mississippi.

Our sister station, WLOX-TV, will be following the hearing on Friday and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

