State construction spending reworked by Jindal

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration has reworked the state's construction budget, pulling money from ongoing projects and redirecting it to help pay for $105 million in new projects to start this year.
The Bond Commission agreed to the reshuffling Thursday - but only after Treasurer John Kennedy blasted the approach as a mockery of setting priorities for spending the state's limited money for construction work.
Nearly $80 million was reallocated from projects already underway to instead start new ones. Jindal's facility planning chief Mark Moses says some projects had more money than they could use this year.
Kennedy says the administration claimed those projects were priorities only a few months ago. He says slowing them down to start even more construction work keeps projects half-finished.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.