State construction spending reworked by Jindal

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration has reworked the state's construction budget, pulling money from ongoing projects and redirecting it to help pay for $105 million in new projects to start this year.

The Bond Commission agreed to the reshuffling Thursday - but only after Treasurer John Kennedy blasted the approach as a mockery of setting priorities for spending the state's limited money for construction work.

Nearly $80 million was reallocated from projects already underway to instead start new ones. Jindal's facility planning chief Mark Moses says some projects had more money than they could use this year.

Kennedy says the administration claimed those projects were priorities only a few months ago. He says slowing them down to start even more construction work keeps projects half-finished.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.