A delicious meal of poisonous weeds

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The government reopens after 16 days of a partial shutdown. The deal came the night before the deadline on the nation's debt limit. We'll have reaction.

In Jeff Davis Parish today, an unusual launch for a boat that was originally being built in Houma. When that shipyard closed, the boat actually had to be cut up and put on a barge in order to be finished at LEEVAC.   

Also today, doctors are getting serious about the problem of stress when it comes to babies and toddlers. That's why some parents are trying yoga to relieve their own stress and help with their toddler's tension.

Plus, if breast cancer runs in your family, should you get a genetic test? Doctors say a good place to start is by looking at your family history.

In weather, Ben tells me clouds will slowly decrease during the afternoon with maybe a few peeks of sunshine possible. Clear skies tonight will lead to overnight lows in the 50s. What can we expect tomorrow and into the weekend? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

And many of you would prefer to never have to deal with poison ivy, but today we're going to show you how one creature considers the "leaves of three" a delicacy!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

