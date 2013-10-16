Bill to end government shutdown: La senators split

By The Associated Press



Louisiana's senators split on the bill to end the partial government shutdown.

Democrat Mary Landrieu voted for it, saying important work was halted by what she called "antics by a few in the House." She said the nation needs leaders who are looking for common ground.

Republican David Vitter said he was against the bill because it "makes no budget reforms and does nothing to address long-term debt." He also said he will keep trying to require lawmakers get their insurance through exchanges under the health care law that took effect Oct. 1.

They released statements as the Senate was voting to end the partial shutdown that started Oct. 1.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.