Armed robbery suspects in custody

Within 12 hours, Lake Charles police arrested two suspects they say were involved in an armed robbery that took place Tuesday morning.

Police say Kevin Allen Ballard, 29, and Cody Allen Sturrock, 19, robbed InstaCash on Common Street.

They wore a mask and gloves and used a stolen truck as a getaway car.

Police Chief Don Dixon said police responded within minutes.

"This was well-planned and well-thought out. They knew where they were going to take this truck. They stole the truck at 1:30 that morning, that truck was reported stolen to the Sheriff's Office at 7 a.m. when it was discovered. When we recovered it, it had a switch tag on it. We were able to put together the pieces pretty quickly," said Dixon.

Police say the suspects burned the truck to destroy evidence. Fire officials are conducting a separate arson investigation.

Ballard has a known criminal history. Both are being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.