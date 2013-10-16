Man charged in crash that claimed deputy’s life pleads not guilty

A 30-year-old man charged with negligent homicide in the death of a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in 14th Judicial District Court.

Authorities say Charles Harrell is at fault in a crash last year on La. 27, which claimed the life of Deputy Randall Benoit.

Harrell's vehicle crossed the center line and hit Benoit's vehicle head-on, authorities say.

Harrell's trial will start May 12.

