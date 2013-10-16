Beauregard assessor: Wording on road district ballot item incorrect

Saturday is an election in some Southwest Louisiana parishes and there's wrong information in the wording of one road district proposition on the Beauregard Parish ballot, but there's no way to correct it before Saturday's election.

The Road District 1A proposition says it would bring in about $385,000 a year but the Beauregard Tax Assessor says it would actually bring in about $880,000 a year because the tax base has grown since the property tax was first approved in 2008.

A spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office says the only remedy at this point would be if a voter went to court and challenged the election.

Also in Beauregard is a parishwide school tax and a fire protection tax in District 1.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.