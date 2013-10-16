Supriya Jindal visits area schools

First Lady Supriya Jindal visited two area schools on Wednesday.

Jindal spoke to students at St. John Elementary School in Lake Charles and St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School in Moss Bluff. She was there on behalf of the Supriya Jindal Foundation to read to students and donate hands-on learning tools for center-related activities as part of the School Surprise program.



All six kindergarten classrooms at St. John and both the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms at St. Theodore's received classroom learning tools, provided by the foundation and AT&T.



"Establishing a strong foundation for our students to build upon is so very important – we all want to ensure our students master the basics of reading, writing and math," said Jindal. "Thus, the foundation has decided to award kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms with hands-on enrichment tools to further aid in our students' mastery of core subjects."



"The foundation is proud to partner with AT&T, who helped to make this award possible. With hard work, we believe we have the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference in education," Jindal continued.

