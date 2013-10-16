Supriya Jindal visits Lake Charles schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Supriya Jindal visits area schools

Supriya Jindal interacts with students at St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation) Supriya Jindal interacts with students at St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation)
Supriya Jindal interacts with students at St. John Elementary School in Lake Charles. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation) Supriya Jindal interacts with students at St. John Elementary School in Lake Charles. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation)
Supriya Jindal visits St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation) Supriya Jindal visits St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation)
Supriya Jindal visits St. John Elementary School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation) Supriya Jindal visits St. John Elementary School. (Source: the Supriya Jindal Foundation)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

First Lady Supriya Jindal visited two area schools on Wednesday.

Jindal spoke to students at St. John Elementary School in Lake Charles and St. Theodore's Holy Family Catholic School in Moss Bluff. She was there on behalf of the Supriya Jindal Foundation to read to students and donate hands-on learning tools for center-related activities as part of the School Surprise program.

All six kindergarten classrooms at St. John and both the kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms at St. Theodore's received classroom learning tools, provided by the foundation and AT&T.

"Establishing a strong foundation for our students to build upon is so very important – we all want to ensure our students master the basics of reading, writing and math," said Jindal. "Thus, the foundation has decided to award kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms with hands-on enrichment tools to further aid in our students' mastery of core subjects."

"The foundation is proud to partner with AT&T, who helped to make this award possible. With hard work, we believe we have the opportunity to make a lasting and positive difference in education," Jindal continued.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly