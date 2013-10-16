TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities on scene of wreck involving commercia - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities respond to wreck involving commercial bus, pickup north of Iowa

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities on Wednesday responded to a traffic accident involving a commercial bus and a pickup truck on U.S. 165, north of I-10, three miles north of Iowa in Jeff Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said it happened at 2:47 p.m.

Anderson said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 67-year-old Anthony Pitre Sr. of Lake Charles, was traveling east on La. 101 when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a charter bus traveling north on U.S. 165. The bus was driven by 50-year-old Amos G. Monts of San Antonio, Texas. 

Anderson said the bus struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, causing severe damage to the truck. The driver of the bus braked hard in an attempt to avoid the collision but was unable to, Anderson said.

Pitre was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Anderson said the driver of the bus was not injured. However, seven of the 46 passengers on the bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The bus was carrying a senior group out of Bastrop, Texas. They were headed to the Coushatta Casino Resort for an overnight trip.

Anderson said routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly