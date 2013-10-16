Authorities respond to wreck involving commercial bus, pickup north of Iowa

Authorities on Wednesday responded to a traffic accident involving a commercial bus and a pickup truck on U.S. 165, north of I-10, three miles north of Iowa in Jeff Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said it happened at 2:47 p.m.

Anderson said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 67-year-old Anthony Pitre Sr. of Lake Charles, was traveling east on La. 101 when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a charter bus traveling north on U.S. 165. The bus was driven by 50-year-old Amos G. Monts of San Antonio, Texas.

Anderson said the bus struck the passenger side of the pickup truck, causing severe damage to the truck. The driver of the bus braked hard in an attempt to avoid the collision but was unable to, Anderson said.

Pitre was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Anderson said the driver of the bus was not injured. However, seven of the 46 passengers on the bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The bus was carrying a senior group out of Bastrop, Texas. They were headed to the Coushatta Casino Resort for an overnight trip.

Anderson said routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and the crash remains under investigation.



