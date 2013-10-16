Iowa man accused of prescription fraud

A 33-year-old Iowa man is accused of prescription fraud.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Garet G. Hall was arrested following an incident at a Moss Bluff pharmacy. He is accused of attempting to fill a forged prescription on Oct. 11.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies responded to the incident and were advised by pharmacy personnel that the doctor, whose name was on the prescription, had not authorized the prescription.

Myers said deputies conducted a search of Hall's truck and recovered several stolen blank prescription pads from a local doctor's office. She said they also found three firearms including two handguns and one rifle, an unmarked bottle containing 25 Percacet pills and approximately $1,800 in cash.

"When questioned by deputies, Hall confirmed he stole the prescription pads and has been forging his own prescriptions," Myers said.

Hall was arrested at the pharmacy and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with attempting to obtain CDS by fraud, prohibited acts (possession of blank prescription pads), possession of CDS II (Percacet) and illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS.

Hall was released on a $4,000 bond set by Judge Kent Savoie.

The investigation continues.

More charges are expected, Myers said

