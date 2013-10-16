Engine parts strewn across I-10 near Iowa

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about the crash of two 18 wheelers on I-10 eastbound in Jeff Davis Parish this morning. Apparently, one big rig rear-ended the other. The accident prompted the closure of the eastbound lanes near U.S. 165 just east of Iowa as a load of engine parts was strewn across the roadway. We'll update the traffic situation for you at noon.

Developments in the case of an armed robbery near Common Street on Tuesday as two suspects are arrested. Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon will be talking to the media about the case today. We'll explain how you can listen in to the press conference.

Also today, football is back in action and never has greater attention been paid to player safety at all levels. However, a controversy is brewing over a new device designed to better protect players' heads.

Plus, retailers are getting a jump on holiday shopping and hiring to make the most of an uncertain season.

In weather, Ben says we'll have better rain chances by late this afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves thru our area. Temperatures will begin to drop and by daybreak tomorrow most of the rain will come to an end. However, Friday – especially Friday night – could see the return of showers and thunderstorms. Be sure to get the full picture of what you can expect in the next few days during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

