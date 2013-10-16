Groundbreaking held for Cove Lane project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cove Lane interchange project on Wednesday.

The event was at Prien Lake Park (Harbor's Edge Pavilion) at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

Officials said the $38.6 million project will construct a full interchange at Cove Lane and I-210.

In addition, a roundabout will be built at the intersection of Cove Lane and West Prien Lake Road, and Cove Lane will be extended north to connect with a new public roadway being built by the casino that will parallel I-210 on the north side of the interstate.

Officials said the project was let in June 2013.

Construction is estimated to begin soon with an estimated completion date of November 2014.

