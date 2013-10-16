DeRidder cancer walk gives back to local cancer patients

We all know someone who has cancer, survived it or died fighting it. Karen Adolphus, of DeRidder, is one of those cancer survivors that has taken her personal fight with the disease public, to help raise awareness of knowing your own body and any red flags.

Karen lost her mother to breast cancer more than 20 years ago and knew she was at a higher risk to develop it because of family genes. She says she checked herself every month for changes in her breasts and that led to a very early detection of breast cancer in 2008. "I had a small lump in my milk ducts and we went in and took it out," she said, "because it was detected early, it didn't cause any problems."

Five weeks of radiation had Karen cancer-free. But she knows not everyone has that outcome.

That is why Karen is part of the DeRidder Junior Woman's Club's "Walk for the Cure" every October. It started off in 2006 by the late Jennifer Taylor as a breast cancer walk and continues to be focused on raising money for breast cancer treatment and research.

But over time, club members recognized a growing need to help more cancer fighters in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. "We realized that the need for people in the area was so great in other areas of cancer that we have expanded it," said Karen, "so anyone can get proceeds from the cancer fund for any type of cancer."

More than $50,000 has been given back to 131 local cancer patients since 2010.

This year's Walk for the Cure is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the DeRidder fair grounds. It is $30 to participate and all proceeds will go back to help those with cancer in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes.

You can register the morning of the event or click here for pre-registration information.

Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved.

