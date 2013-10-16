Crews still cleaning up after wreck on I-10 EB near Iowa

A bad wreck on I-10 early Wednesday shut down a portion of the eastbound lanes for several hours.

Two big rigs were involved in the crash near the U.S. 165 overpass, leading to injuries of the driver and a passenger in one of the trucks.

Police say the right shoulder is now open.

Traffic is moving slowly. Drivers can still use U.S. 90 as an alternate route while the cleanup continues.

Crews are still on the scene, working to clean up paint and paint products that are leaking from one of the vehicles involved. Authorities said diesel also leaked onto the roadway.



According to Louisiana State Police, Troop D, it happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound in Jeff Davis Parish about 45 miles east of the Texas state line.

Troopers said the crash occurred when, for unknown reasons, an 18-wheeler driven by 27-year-old Aldo R. Gonzalez of Humble, Texas, drove into the rear of another 18-wheeler, driven by 33-year-old Huriberto Almendarez Garcia, of Mexico.

Troopers said Gonzalez was extricated from his truck and transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger in the truck Gonzalez was driving was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and released. Garcia was not injured, troopers said.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers.

Troopers said Gonzalez was cited for following too close. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said the crash resulted in engine parts that were being transported by one of the trucks to be spread out across the highway.

Officials with Louisiana State Police Troop D, Louisiana State Police Haz-Mat, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development responded.

No evacuations were necessary, troopers said.

