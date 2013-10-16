Hometown Patriots - McNeese Cowboys of 1963 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriots - McNeese Cowboys of 1963

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Five decades ago, McNeese was just a state college under the LSU system and there was no Cowboy Stadium. Home games were played in Lake Charles High School's Wildcat stadium,  Richard Guillory was quarterback and Gerald Conner was linebacker. 

"The game has changed," said Conner. "The offense runs as many plays as they can. Throwing the ball all over the place. The speed and the size of the ballplayers today. They're so much bigger and so much faster."  

One Cowboy on that 1963 team, Paul Guidry, went on to play with the Buffalo Bills with a guy named O. J.

"Paul was telling me stories about O. J. Simpson in practice," recalled Guillory. "He was unbelievable. Nobody could stop him. He and Paul were co-captains of the team. O. J. Was offensive captain and Paul was defensive captain. Pretty good for a boy from Breaux Bridge."

Conner says in those days you played both offense and defense.

"I can remember playing a ball game at Louisiana Tech where I didn't even come out of a game for a play," said Conner. "Not even kickoffs or punts or anything. I didn't think I was going to make it.  After the game, I couldn't even eat fried chicken. You know I was hurting."

The Cowboys went undefeated and won the conference championship by beating USL on a special Tuesday night game. That game was delayed by the assassination of president John F. Kennedy the week before.

