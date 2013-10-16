Crash closes I-10 EB near 165 overpass

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including HAZMAT crews, are working a major wreck in Iowa at mile marker 44 eastbound, near the U.S. 165 overpass.

Traffic on I-10 eastbound in this area is being detoured to U.S. 90.

Louisiana State Police confirm that two 18-wheelers collided and injuries are reported. Extrication crews were called in to free the trapped motorists.



HAZMAT has been called in to assess what is believed to be a diesel leak. There is no word yet on whether that is coming from a punctured fuel tank or from diesel one of the trucks was transporting.

7News will keep you posted on this traffic situation on the air and online at www.kplctv.com.



Copyright KPLC 2013. All rights reserved.