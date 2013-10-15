Beauregard authorities looking for suspects in attempted burglary, theft

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on an attempted burglary and theft at two separate convenience stores.

Sheriff's Office authorities say the attempted burglary happened Oct. 7 at a store east of DeRidder, at the intersection of La. 26 and La. 113.

The burglary and theft happened a few days later, on Oct. 11, at a store on La. 113 in Dry Creek.

Anyone with information that could aid deputies in the arrests of the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 462-8918.

