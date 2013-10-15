VPSO looking for suspect in burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VPSO looking for suspect in burglaries

(Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the burglary of two businesses located in the Cravens area. 

Video images were captured on Oct. 11, according to authorities.

Authorities said it is believed that one or more persons were involved in the incident. Authorities said the subject is believed to be a white male who used a camouflage baseball cap and face covering to conceal his identity. 

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233. 

You do not have to give your name as a code number will be assigned to you.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

