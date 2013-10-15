VPSO looking for suspect in burglaries

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in the burglary of two businesses located in the Cravens area.

Video images were captured on Oct. 11, according to authorities.

Authorities said it is believed that one or more persons were involved in the incident. Authorities said the subject is believed to be a white male who used a camouflage baseball cap and face covering to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

You do not have to give your name as a code number will be assigned to you.

