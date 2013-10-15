McNeese homecoming parade set Thursday, 1963 team to be grand ma - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese homecoming parade set Thursday, 1963 team to be grand marshals

(Source: McNeese State University) (Source: McNeese State University)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

More than 60 businesses, student organizations and bands are participating in the McNeese State University's 2013 Homecoming Parade scheduled to travel down Ryan Street at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This year's theme is "Cowboy Strong."

Members of the 1963 McNeese football team are serving as the grand parade marshals. The team is celebrating its 50-year anniversary as McNeese's first undefeated football team. McNeese swept through eight opponents during the 1963 season to win the Gulf States Conference title.

The parade will start at the intersection of Ryan and East LaGrange streets, turn south on Ryan and travel to McNeese Street, and turn east on McNeese and travel to the Doland Athletic Complex, where it will disband for the homecoming pep rally and fireworks display.

This year's Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2013 Queen and King will be revealed at the pep rally.

The pep rally will be held inside Cowboy Stadium on the east side of the stadium. The fireworks show, which is sponsored by the McNeese Alumni Association and CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, will follow.

The McNeese Cowboys vs. Sam Houston Bearkats homecoming game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cowboy Stadium.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

