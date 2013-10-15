Jindal touts transition of Moss Regional to Moss Memorial

Gov. Bobby Jindal spoke at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Tuesday on the public-private hospital partnership, transitioning Moss Regional to Moss Memorial.

The transfer comes after cuts and privatizations within the LSU Health System this year.

Jindal described the partnership as "very successful." He said patients are getting better services and are waiting less.

Jindal said the partnership has reached its 100-day mark.

