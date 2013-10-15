Kids break into home to feed abandoned dog - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kids break into home to feed abandoned dog

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about a change for thousands of Louisiana seniors in regards to their prescription drug plan with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. What happens now with their Medicare Part D coverage?

Also today, it's part of the job and required by law in many industries, but more companies that never tested employees for drugs before are doing so now.

Plus, two weeks into the roll-out of the Affordable Care Act, and still few explanations for all the technical glitches. Some experts worry that fixing it could take a very long time.

In weather, Ben says today will look a lot like Monday, but there will be an increase in clouds during the afternoon with some showers possibly developing overnight. A cold front is on the way and things will change on Wednesday. You can get all the details on what's expected during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And there's a story you may want to check out – it deals with two children who allegedly broke into a house to feed a dog left in that abandoned house for months. Read more HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    •   
