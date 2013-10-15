Landrieu outstrips Cassidy in latest fundraising

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu continues to outraise her challenger, U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy, in fundraising for next year's Senate race.

Information released by the campaigns shows Landrieu raised nearly twice as much as Cassidy in the fundraising period from July through Sept. 30. The reports were due Tuesday to the Federal Election Commission.

Landrieu's campaign says the three-term Democratic senator from New Orleans raised nearly $1.4 million in the quarter and has about $5.8 million in her campaign account.

Cassidy's campaign says the Republican congressman from Baton Rouge brought in nearly $700,000 during the same period and has more than $3.4 million in the bank.

The election is set for November 2014.

