Blue Cross La. dropping drug plan for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is dropping its RxBlue prescription drug plans in 2014, which means 13,000 seniors enrolled in the Blue plans will have to find new Medicare Part D coverage.

Blue Cross notified RxBlue members by letter they will need to join another Medicare drug plan in 2014. Members can join a new plan anytime between Oct. 15 and Feb. 28.

The Advocate reports neither the Blue Cross letter nor the company's website explain why it is dropping the RxBlue prescription plans.

Blue Cross spokesman John Maginnis said Monday the company didn't have enough resources to meet the needs of its members and the people expected to join through the health insurance marketplace created by the federal Affordable Care Act.

