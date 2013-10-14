Does 2012 La gun amendment trump 1975 law?

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The attorney for a man who once pleaded guilty to attempted burglary says Louisiana's law banning felons from having guns is too loosely drawn to stand up under the newer constitutional amendment protecting the right to bear arms.

Public defender Colin Reingold told the Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday that the 1975 law is a random list including minor crimes that shouldn't cost people a fundamental constitutional right.

He represents Glen Draughter, accused in April 2012 of possessing a gun after a felony conviction.

A district judge agreed with Reingold that the law is now unconstitutional. The case went directly to the high court.

State Assistant Attorney General Colin Clark argued the amendment is not retroactive and was not meant to affect earlier laws.

