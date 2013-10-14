DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash

A DeRidder man was killed in an early morning crash in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Killed was 52-year-old Michael D. Cooley, of DeRidder.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on La. 112, west of La. 377.

The crash occurred when a 1990 Toyota 4 Runner traveling east on La. 112 traveled off of the roadway in a slight curve for unknown reasons, troopers said.

Cooley, the driver, overcorrected and re-entered the roadway striking a westbound log truck driven by 33-year-old Harlen Johnson, of Pitkin, troopers said.

Troopers said Johnson attempted to avoid the crash and sideswiped another log truck that was traveling east driven by 56-year-old Freddie W. Busby, of DeRidder.

Troopers said Cooley was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the other drivers were injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

