Honey's long and winding road home

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Firefighters have been busy battling a blaze this morning on Kassy Lane off Highway 27. We are there and will have an update for you at noon.

We'll also have more on a homicide in Longville over the weekend. A man is accused of killing his wife.

Plus, some good news as a family is thrilled to see their beloved Golden Retriever. You see, the dog had been missing for several months and has now been found a long, long way from home.

Speaking of incredible dogs, a three year old French sheepdog has been officially named the fasted four legs on wheels. We'll see all the action.

In weather, Ben says our workweek will start off dry with highs in the mid 80s. What about the rest of our week? I hear we'll have a cold front coming through so be sure to tune at noon for all the details during Ben's live, local forecast.

