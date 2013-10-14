Honey's long and winding road home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Honey's long and winding road home

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Firefighters have been busy battling a blaze this morning on Kassy Lane off Highway 27. We are there and will have an update for you at noon.

We'll also have more on a homicide in Longville over the weekend. A man is accused of killing his wife.

Plus, some good news as a family is thrilled to see their beloved Golden Retriever. You see, the dog had been missing for several months and has now been found a long, long way from home.

Speaking of incredible dogs, a three year old French sheepdog has been officially named the fasted four legs on wheels. We'll see all the action.

In weather, Ben says our workweek will start off dry with highs in the mid 80s. What about the rest of our week? I hear we'll have a cold front coming through so be sure to tune at noon for all the details during Ben's live, local forecast.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

