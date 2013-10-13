Adults earn GED with help from Literacy Council

It's never too late. Those were the words from Angelica Purvis.

Purvis is in the process of gaining her GED after many years out of high school.

"It's never too late to go back to school or go get your GED," said Purvis.

The Southwest Louisiana Literacy Council hosted its annual Musicale this weekend.

All proceeds from the event benefit the many programs offered by the council. Some of those programs include preparation for the GED.

And Purvis is not the only success story.

"When my name was called and I walked across the stage, it was great, but when I heard my children it was incredible," said Donna Miller.

"This is so empowering and it's the beginning of the rest of your life," said Brenda Gallow. "No more shame."

And the answers are all the same when it comes to the process of earning a GED with the help from the council.

"They're very supportive, very encouraging and very helpful all the way around," said Miller.

And the many faces at Musicale prove Purvis has support from the community, along with others going through the program now and those planning their degree in the future.

"Something always felt like it was missing and it doesn't hurt to go backwards," said Gallow.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.