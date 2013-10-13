Adults earn GED with help from Literacy Council - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Adults earn GED with help from Literacy Council

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's never too late. Those were the words from Angelica Purvis.

Purvis is in the process of gaining her GED after many years out of high school.

"It's never too late to go back to school or go get your GED," said Purvis.

The Southwest Louisiana Literacy Council hosted its annual Musicale this weekend.

All proceeds from the event benefit the many programs offered by the council. Some of those programs include preparation for the GED.

And Purvis is not the only success story.

"When my name was called and I walked across the stage, it was great, but when I heard my children it was incredible," said Donna Miller.

"This is so empowering and it's the beginning of the rest of your life," said Brenda Gallow. "No more shame."

And the answers are all the same when it comes to the process of earning a GED with the help from the council.

"They're very supportive, very encouraging and very helpful all the way around," said Miller. 

And the many faces at Musicale prove Purvis has support from the community, along with others going through the program now and those planning their degree in the future.    

"Something always felt like it was missing and it doesn't hurt to go backwards," said Gallow.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly