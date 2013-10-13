Super hero water skis along Calcasieu River

Halloween may still be a couple of weeks away, but that didn't stop a local man from getting into the spirit.

Danny Hollowell, of Moss Bluff, took to the Calcasieu River on Sunday afternoon, knee boarding his way through tricks, dressed as the super hero, "The Green Lantern."

Hollowell has been doing the extreme sport since the early 90s, but said he has never done it in a costume. Truth be known, Danny said he did it for his two little boys.

"My boys had wanted daddy to do it so daddy had to turn into 'The Green Lantern' for Halloween. It was fun. The water wasn't bad at all, especially being in something hot. And I managed to keep the mask on," said Hollowell.

And like any super hero, Hollowell didn't need a board -- he also did it barefoot.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.